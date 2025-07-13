Diana man indicted on indecency with a child charges Published 5:33 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Matthew Galen Cambron

A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a Diana man on two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

According to the indictment, Matthew Galen Cambron, 21, committed the alleged act on two occasions — on or about Oct. 1, 2024, and on or about Jan. 1, 2024.

Others indicted by a Harrison County grand jury during the late June term were:

Isiah Taylor, 50, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Braylon Demond George, 20, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;

Christopher O’Neal George, 20, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;

Dannielle Kaydence Marann Gentil, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Jessica Deshae Medford, 40, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;

Dillon Lamar Moore, 36, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;

Terrance Alexander Allen, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Katy Joe McBride, 43, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;

Johnney Wayne Edwards, 51, of Gregg, possession of a controlled substance;

Neal Shawn Mettlen, 28, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;

Angie Lavonda Christopher, 52, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;

Richard Michael Rounsavall, 43, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;

Carlos Deundre Daniels, 48, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;

Miranda Therise Kelley, 46, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

Laura Jamie Light, 47, of Winnsboro, possession of a controlled substance;

Krystle Paige Mott, 38, of West Monroe, La., possession of a controlled substance;

Diovanni Skygusty Cisneros, possession of a controlled substance;

Ethan Brett McKinney, 27, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;

Wesley Steven Holloway, 46, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;

Sarah Marie Sparks, 39, of Kilgore, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;

Santos Balacazar Rodriguez, 48, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;

Keyshawn Quintrell Johnson, 27, of Shreveport, La., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;

Alex Neal Rae Jr., 39, of Hallsville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Jesus Estaban Garica, 24, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Kinney Lawrence Bailey, 60, of Marshall, theft of material;

Calvin Ray Smith, 63, of Marshall, theft of material less than $20,000;

James Udell Coleman, 50, of Marshall, burglary of a building;

Christian Matthyus Hickman, 18, of Longview, theft of a firearm;

Joshua Jerome Tate, 38, of Jackson, Mississippi, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Joel Wayne Lewis, 47, of Hallsville, assault of a family member with previous conviction;

Daniel Norris Sharpless, 42, of Hallsville, assault of a family member impeding breath;

Roshunn Rondell Powell Jr., 23, of Marshall, assault of a family member impeding breath;

Matthew Galen Cambron, 21, of Diana, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure;

Benjamin Wayne Moore, 41, of Dangerfield, driving while intoxicated third or more offense.