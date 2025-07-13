Firefighting equipment stolen as Marshall crews battle blaze at apartment complex Published 4:32 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Marshall firefighters responded to a Friday morning fire at Belaire Manor Apartments. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Marshall firefighters responded to a Friday morning fire at Belaire Manor Apartments. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger)

It was double trouble Friday morning for Marshall firefighters — as they battled a blaze that destroyed two units at Belaire Manor Apartments, a thief was ransacking their equipment.

The fire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Julie Street.

Fire Marshal Scott Barmore said the occupant in one of the charred, fire-damaged apartments was asleep when the blaze erupted. The occupant was awakened by the sound of the smoke alarm.

“The lady in that apartment was asleep and by herself. Her kids were somewhere else,” Barmore said. “The lady … woke up to a smoke detector — because they save lives — (and) came out of her room, went into that room, which is a child’s room, and saw fire on the floor.”

Officials believe the fire is connected with an electrical issue near a window air conditioning unit.

Barmore said no injuries were reported at the complex.

“The lady next to her on the far end was at work, so that apartment was empty,” he said. “Everybody’s out. No injuries.”

He said the occupants in the units will be displaced for some time.

“As soon as they can get electricians over here to cap some gas in those damaged apartments and cut loose some electricals they can try to get these two powered back up and get these two people back into their home,” he said.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Marcus Moore, of Marshall was arrested in connection with the theft of firefighting equipment while crews were battling the blaze.

Barmore said Moore faces charges of theft, evading a peace officer and interference with public duties with firefighters while fighting a fire. He was additionally arrested on outstanding warrants.

“(Marshall police) did great in helping us recover some of the equipment,” Barmore said.