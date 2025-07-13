First National Bank welcomes community to new Marshall location with ribbon-cutting Published 4:21 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more From left, Stacia Runnels, executive director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce; William "Bill" Lindsey, president of First National Bank of Hughes Springs; Jodie Stark, executive vice president; Paulina Villafranco, bank teller at First National Bank in Marshall; Misti Ives, branch operations manager; Teresa Garcia, bank teller. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more First National Bank of Hughes Springs celebrated its new Marshall location Thursday with a Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger)

First National Bank of Hughes Springs celebrated its new Marshall location Thursday with a Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

President of First National Bank William “Bill” Lindsey greeted the crowd.

“I would like to start off by thanking the city of Marshall,” he said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for us. We feel lucky to be here.”

The family-owned First National Bank of Hughes Springs has 17 locations in East Texas. The Marshall branch officially opened April 14 at 100 N. Columbus St.

“It means a lot for us to meet you,” Lindsey said addressing the crowd. “We look forward to meeting all of you, if we haven’t met you already, to form those relationships. We’re here to help.”

Branch Operations Manager Misti Ives explained how the bank’s membership with the chamber allows more visibility to the business.

“It opens us to more people, more exposure,” she said.

She added that the bank offers bilingual services through employees such as Paulina Villafranco, a bank teller for the Marshall branch.

“We’re always trying to be available to people who either speak English or Spanish,” Villafranco said.