Hallsville ISD wants to provide extra raises to teachers, other staff Published 4:04 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Hallsville ISD trustees met recently to discuss the 2025-26 budget. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger)

HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD is looking to provide raises to teachers in addition to those approved earlier this year by the Texas Legislature.

Trustees met recently to discuss the district’s 2025-26 budget.

Though discussions are still in the works, the board wants have an official budget presented at its July 28 meeting.

A report on salary increases was presented to the board by Mary Brown, assistant superintendent of finance.

Brown said Hallsville ISD is set to receive $1.7 million from the state for the mandated teacher raises.

However, the new state funding will not cover costs associated with those raises.

“So while we’ll get $1.7 million to help fund teacher raises, they don’t fund the taxes and all of that that comes in our TRS (Teacher Retirement System) related costs,” Brown said. “So that was about $300,000 that will have to come out of existing local sources.”

District-sponsored raises for teachers would be based on years of professional experience as well as years of experience with Hallsville ISD. An additional stipend for teachers also is a possibility.

Brown said funding for additional raises and stipends would come from the district’s fund balance and other local sources.

During the recent workshop, the board also reviewed cost estimates to give counselors, nurses and librarians a district-sponsored raise, which was $120,000.

In addition, providing raises beyond those mandated by the state for support staff would cost the district $207,000.

The district is still receiving information to finalize a proposal to present to the board and be voted on at the end of July.

“July 28, there will be a full comprehensive picture about revenues, expenditures, compensation proposals,” Brown said.