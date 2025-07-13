Marshall church pastor brings donations to Central Texas, asks community for more help Published 5:28 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Pastor Bishop Rickey Moore and other members of New Vision Missionary Baptist church load items onto a vehicle to be taken to Central Texas. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger) New Vision Missionary Baptist Church Executive Pastor and Councilwoman Reba Godfrey loads donations into a vehicle to be taken to Central Texas. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger) New Vision Church is accepting donations to bring to Central Texas. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger)

The pastor of Marshall’s New Vision Missionary Baptist Church left Thursday for Central Texas with a van full of supplies to help those affected by deadly flooding.

Pastor Bishop Rickey Moore said New Vision is founded on the principle of serving the community, which is why members collected donations.

“We are the church on the hill, doing God’s will,” Moore said. “I just knew that my boss (God), the man who I work for, told me that in as much as you do for the least of my little ones, you’ve done it also under me. And that’s why I had a heart to help those people.”

The church started receiving donations Wednesday and filled a van with water, toilet paper and more.

Moore attributed the help of the community for the ability to have accumulated the donations over a short period of time. He specifically mentioned Soda Lake Association, East Texas Baptist University, New Vision Executive Pastor and Councilwoman Marshall Reba Godfrey, Pastor Marvin Rose, New Beginnings Christian Center, Pastor Clyde Bennett and Peoples Baptist Church and New Vision Gladewater Church.

Godfrey said she admired seeing the church leadership taking action.

“I consider it a responsibility for us to take care of our brothers and sisters in need, and I am so happy to see leadership take an interest in helping others,” she said. “It’s exactly what we need.”

Members of New Vision were touched by the hardships families in the Hill Country are facing.

“It’s sad, you pray for people, but it hurts to just see how people, especially kids, the families that are losing their little children,” said Deacon Matt Smith.

The church will collect donations again next week Monday through Wednesday. The van will be parked outside open for people to drop off donations. Some items needed include mosquito spray, canned goods, blankets and toiletries. The church is at at 2800 George Greg St.

Moore encourages people to donate whatever they’re able to give.