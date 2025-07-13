Police reports: July 4-7, 2025 Published 5:50 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Arrests by Marshall Police Department

George Domingo Portillo, 55, of Las Vegas, Nevada, aggravated assault of date/family/house with a weapon serious bodily injury and abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, Friday

Jay William Rodney Green, 36, of Euless, St. Tammany Parish, LA violation of bond/protective order warrant, Friday

Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 26, of Marshall, Warrant, Friday

Kenneth Lynn Fugler, 62, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft, Friday

Leonardo Sanchez Ramirez, 33, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated, Saturday

Gary Travis Atwood, 54, of Marshall, warrant and expired vehicle registration, Saturday

Kyram Bernard Irving, 41, of Karnack, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/search or transport, Saturday

Alonzo Jr. Macon, 52, of Marshall, stalking, Saturday

Jacoby Lowell Douglas, 20, of Marshall, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlaw carrying of weapon, Saturday

Karen Lynn Dalston, 48, of Marshall, capias pro fine/fail to identify fugitive from justice and theft of service under $100, Sunday

Kawayne Lamar Green, 36, of Marshall, possession of controlled substance, tamper with government record-insurance documents, expired driver’s license, expired vehicle registration, two warrants for no liability insurance and expired driver’s license, Sunday

Rosslyen Lashonne Williams, 55, of Marshall, 11 counts of assault causing bodily injury, Monday

Dehlila Yvonne Irving, 36, of Waskom, accident involving damage to vehicle more than or equal to $200 and speeding, Monday

Arrests by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Edward III Deary, 39, of Marshall, violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/possession of controlled substance, Sunday

Cheyenne Danielle Griffin, 29, of Longview Texas, public intoxication, Saturday

Joseph Edward Gronwald, 58, of Marshall, prohibited sexual conduct with ancestor/descendant, Friday

Valentin Tapia Hernandez, 25, of Marshall, assault family/household member impeding breath, violate non commercial driver’s license restriction and speeding 10% or more of speed limit, Friday

Timothy James Kiraly, 37, of Hallsville, assault causing bodily injury family violence and assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation, Saturday

Jeffery David Grantham, 61, of Karnack violation of probation/grand jury indictment/possession of controlled substance, Monday

William Davis IV Sandifer, 38, of North Richmond, driving while intoxicated, Monday

Tyler Kyle Truehitt, 38, of Marshall, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Monday

Arrests by Texas Department of Public Safety

Derrick Dewayne Blake, 25, of Bossier City, Louisiana, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and Denton County/violation of probation/assault causes bodily injury, Sunday

Jason Paul East, 51, of Marshall, St. Mary Parish/failure to appear/possession dangerous drug, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Friday

Syntoria A Finch, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, Dallas County/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, Sunday

Delandro Deon Green, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Saturday

Jamondrick Deon Lyles, 30, of Dallas, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Saturday

Keundra Lashay Preston, 26, of Marshall, two counts of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, resist arrest/search or transport, fail to identify, fail to report injury collision, unsafe speed, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, Saturday

Bobby Courvoisier Walker, 27, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Louisiana State Police/theft property more than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000, Friday

Jesse James III Washington, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, Friday

Arrests by Longview Police Department

Jacob Michael Henderson, 31, of Longview, assault family/household member with previous conviction, Friday

Courtney Rozell Hortman, 35, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated, Sunday

Arrests by Texas Department of Texas Parks and Wildlife

Ryan Alexander McQuiston, 38, of Marshall, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction/suspension/without final resolution, Saturday

Arrest by U.S. Marshal’s Service

Laquavion Lamar George, 19, of Marshall, parole violation, Monday