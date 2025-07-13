Police reports: July 4-7, 2025
Published 5:50 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025
Arrests by Marshall Police Department
George Domingo Portillo, 55, of Las Vegas, Nevada, aggravated assault of date/family/house with a weapon serious bodily injury and abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, Friday
Jay William Rodney Green, 36, of Euless, St. Tammany Parish, LA violation of bond/protective order warrant, Friday
Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 26, of Marshall, Warrant, Friday
Kenneth Lynn Fugler, 62, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft, Friday
Leonardo Sanchez Ramirez, 33, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated, Saturday
Gary Travis Atwood, 54, of Marshall, warrant and expired vehicle registration, Saturday
Kyram Bernard Irving, 41, of Karnack, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/search or transport, Saturday
Alonzo Jr. Macon, 52, of Marshall, stalking, Saturday
Jacoby Lowell Douglas, 20, of Marshall, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlaw carrying of weapon, Saturday
Karen Lynn Dalston, 48, of Marshall, capias pro fine/fail to identify fugitive from justice and theft of service under $100, Sunday
Kawayne Lamar Green, 36, of Marshall, possession of controlled substance, tamper with government record-insurance documents, expired driver’s license, expired vehicle registration, two warrants for no liability insurance and expired driver’s license, Sunday
Rosslyen Lashonne Williams, 55, of Marshall, 11 counts of assault causing bodily injury, Monday
Dehlila Yvonne Irving, 36, of Waskom, accident involving damage to vehicle more than or equal to $200 and speeding, Monday
Arrests by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Edward III Deary, 39, of Marshall, violation of probation/unauthorized use of vehicle and violation of probation/possession of controlled substance, Sunday
Cheyenne Danielle Griffin, 29, of Longview Texas, public intoxication, Saturday
Joseph Edward Gronwald, 58, of Marshall, prohibited sexual conduct with ancestor/descendant, Friday
Valentin Tapia Hernandez, 25, of Marshall, assault family/household member impeding breath, violate non commercial driver’s license restriction and speeding 10% or more of speed limit, Friday
Timothy James Kiraly, 37, of Hallsville, assault causing bodily injury family violence and assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation, Saturday
Jeffery David Grantham, 61, of Karnack violation of probation/grand jury indictment/possession of controlled substance, Monday
William Davis IV Sandifer, 38, of North Richmond, driving while intoxicated, Monday
Tyler Kyle Truehitt, 38, of Marshall, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Monday
Arrests by Texas Department of Public Safety
Derrick Dewayne Blake, 25, of Bossier City, Louisiana, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and Denton County/violation of probation/assault causes bodily injury, Sunday
Jason Paul East, 51, of Marshall, St. Mary Parish/failure to appear/possession dangerous drug, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Friday
Syntoria A Finch, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, Dallas County/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, Sunday
Delandro Deon Green, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Saturday
Jamondrick Deon Lyles, 30, of Dallas, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Saturday
Keundra Lashay Preston, 26, of Marshall, two counts of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, resist arrest/search or transport, fail to identify, fail to report injury collision, unsafe speed, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, Saturday
Bobby Courvoisier Walker, 27, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Louisiana State Police/theft property more than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000, Friday
Jesse James III Washington, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, Friday
Arrests by Longview Police Department
Jacob Michael Henderson, 31, of Longview, assault family/household member with previous conviction, Friday
Courtney Rozell Hortman, 35, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated, Sunday
Arrests by Texas Department of Texas Parks and Wildlife
Ryan Alexander McQuiston, 38, of Marshall, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction/suspension/without final resolution, Saturday
Arrest by U.S. Marshal’s Service
Laquavion Lamar George, 19, of Marshall, parole violation, Monday