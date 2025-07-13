POLL POSITION: Jefferson checks in at No. 4 in preseason poll Published 11:47 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Today, the Marshall News Messenger takes a look at the Jefferson Bulldogs of Class 3A Division I ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason High School Football Polls.

Look for Class 2A in the Wednesday edition.

District 8-3A Division I will begin the 2025 high school football season with three ranked teams with Jefferson (No. 4), Liberty-Eylau (No. 7) and Atlanta (No. 11) all ranked. The Bulldogs’ ranking is a massive jump from their no. 15 they began with in the 2024 preseason poll.

Last season, Jefferson finished 12-1 overall and 6-0 in district play, earning district champions, and a regional semifinalist. Their season ended in a 31-21 loss to Malakoff.

The Bulldogs defeated Atlanta in a convincing 43-14 onslaught on October 4 and defeated Liberty-Eylau in a 35-34 win that came down to the wire on November 1.

Jefferson lost a lot of star power last season with the graduations of Kamran Williams (UNLV), Chris Love (Fort Hays State), Devonte Marshall (Missouri Southern), Zack Hulscher (McMurry College) and Tihmyus Taylor. But their junior class led by Kobin Tomlinson, Chance Washington, Travis Gray and Kingston Nelson to pick up where last year’s squad left off.

JEFFERSON

Coach: Ty Taylor

2024 results: 12-1/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 4, 3A Division I

Players to watch: LB Kobin Tomlinson 5-11, 195 (134 tackles, two interceptions, one defensive TD) … QB/DB Chance Washington 6-2, 175 (39 tackles, three interceptions, 1 TD) … WR Travis Gray (5-10, 150) … LB Del Brown 5-10, 177 (87 tackles; 109 rushing yards) … RB Jacoby Morrow 6-0, 174 (24 carries, 249 yards) … OL Kingston Nelson 6-1, 293 (20 pancake blocks) … RB/WR Jeramaine Hopkins 5-7, 155 (204 receiving yards, 4 TD; 407 rushing yards, 7 TD)

Did you know: Taylor is in his second season at Jefferson … Tomlinson’s 134 tackles is a school record … Brown was the district’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024