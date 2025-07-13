POLL POSITION: Marshall opens the season ranked No. 24 Published 11:45 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Today, the Marshall News Messenger takes a look at the Class 5A East Texas teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason High School Football Polls.

Look for Class 3A on in the Weekend Edition and Class 2A and 1A in Wednesday’s Edition.

Last year, the Marshall Mavericks were not ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason poll. After a six win season that included a trip to the area round of the 2023 playoffs and a lot of roster turnover due to graduation, the Mavericks were definitely looked at as a team that can beat you but is not good enough to crack a ranking.

Marshall, under then new head coach Jason Hammett, pulled off a 10-3 season, finishing second in Class 5A Division II District 7 play behind Texas High and a trip to the regional semifinals where they fell to this year’s preseason No. 2 team, South Oak Cliff.

The Mavericks will begin the 2025 season ranked No. 24 in Class 5A. They’ll face No. 17 Longview (Class 6A) in Longview on September 5 and host No. 6 Texas High (Class 5A) on October 10.

Marshall fell to Longview 42-7 and fell to Texas High 43-42 in 2024.

Marshall

Coach: Jason Hammett

2024 results: 10-3 overall/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 24, Class 5A Division II

Players to watch: QB Alton Henderson, 5-7, 165 (1,385 passing yards; 700 rushing yards) … OL Eric Perkins (6-4, 330) … OL Errick Clough (5-10, 240) … DL Breon Williams (6-1, 333) … Aidyn Green (5-9, 155) … RB Denijh Montgomery … DB Jordan Deckard … DB Justin Murry … WR Jamarion Sparks … DB Monta Haynes … OL Antwone Sims … TE Russel Crawford

Did you know: Hammett is in his second season as head coach at Marshall