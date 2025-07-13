Quinceañera’s Fashion Boutique brings style, tradition to Marshall Published 5:16 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of stories spotlighting Marshall-area businesses owned by members of our Hispanic community.

Customer service is top-of-mind for any business, but at Quinceañera’s Fashion Boutique in Marshall, excellent service is the top focus.

Nereida Estrada Jimenez always believed having a clothing store was something she wanted. From a young age, she would imagine herself being the owner of a store, one that sold dresses and items for special events and being there to help her customers with a smile.

“I told my husband that I would like to have a business of this kind, where you sell clothing for baptisms, first communions, things like that and specially quinceañera dresses,” Estrada Jimenez said. “And he supported me and said it was OK. and that’s how we started eight years ago.”

Estrada Jimenez, with the help of husband Carlos Piña, started small. Over the years, she has been able to fill her store with dresses for various occasions such as prom and homecoming, added suits for men, wedding dresses and accessories.

She also started selling customized graduation stoles and leis, began importing traditional shirts and dresses from Mexico and sells customizable cups, mugs and other small gifts.

Something that catches her attention is when sometimes customers drive past and see the displays of dresses and stop in because their child wants to see them up close.

“They tell me that they have to come in because ‘My daughter thinks dresses for princesses are sold here,’ ” Estrada Jimenez said.

These “princess dresses” are better known as quinceañera dresses. A quinceañera is a tradition celebrated by Latin American countries to honor the coming of age in a young woman’s life on her 15th birthday.

At the center of this custom is the dress.

Estrada Jimenez said most of her customers for quinceanera dresses come from Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana.

“They tell me, ‘I’m glad you’re here,’” she said, recalling her conversations with customers. “‘It’s good that you opened your business because before we had to go super far away, and now it’s half of the time we have to spend to buy what we need.’”

Quinceañera dresses can be described as puffy ball gown dresses. Aside from the dress, Estrada Jimenez also sells the accessories for those celebrating a traditional quinceañera party, including the doll, the cushion and crown.

Though the tradition is celebrated primarily by the Latino community, Estrada Jimenez does not negate any of her customers from purchasing a quinceañera dress.

“Sometimes I’m asked, ‘Can we buy a quinceañera dress?’ And my response is, ‘I sell dresses for quinceañeras, and I don’t care what type of person comes. If they want to celebrate a quinceañera they can celebrate it.’”

Though her store is filled with many items at the requests of her customers, it was not full of inventory eight years ago. Estrada Jimenez had never owned a business before, and through patience and effort, she has been able to sell the items she now has.

That’s why she advises people who are just starting a business to “be patient and be consistent.” She also said potential entrepreneurs must be absolutely sure that they want to have their own business.

“No business will grow overnight. So they have to be patient, try to give good customer service, which I believe is one of the most important keys for a successful business, and then put in a lot of effort,” Estrada Jimenez said.

Overall, she said she is thankful for how her store has grown.

“I want to thank the people who have supported me, which is what I always say, that thanks to them I’m here,” Estrada Jimenez said.

Quinceañera’s Fashion Boutique also does custom orders, and customers can browse from catalogs at the store. For instance, if there is a dress at the store that is the only size available, Estrada Jimenez is happy to order another size as long as there is at least a two-week notice.

The boutique, at 200 E. Grand Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.