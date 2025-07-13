Uncertain celebrates Independence Day with annual parade Published 5:54 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The city of Uncertain held its annual Independence Day Floating Parade on Friday. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of the “Super Women to the Rescue” boat were the second place winners of the city of Uncertain’s annual Independence Day Floating Parade. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Representing Johnson’s Ranch, third place winners of the city of Uncertain’s annual Independence Day Floating Parade, Alicia West and Mo Stepanek, accept their gift Friday. The boat’s captain was Trey West. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger)

UNCERTAIN — The city of Uncertain celebrated Independence Day with what’s believed to be its largest floating parade ever on Caddo Lake.

“There were 14 entries. And since I’ve been doing this… since 2019 …this is the most entries we’ve had, so we’re pretty happy about that,” said Councilwoman Trish Jones, who’s also the parade organizer.

The annual Fourth of July Parade attracted spectators from near and far.

“People were lined up on the river, down here on Taylor Island,” Jones said.

Jones said it was an honor to have Capt. Patrick Collins as the lead boat captain.

“He’s an actual captain,” she said.

Attendees made it an interactive affair as they chanted “U-S-A,” “U-S-A” as boats floated by.

Jones said the parades are held twice a year, on Christmas and Independence Day. They’ve been a staple in Uncertain, either on land or on water, for 46 years.

“The parade actually started with the Christmas parade in 1979 when a red truck and somebody dressed up as Santa just drove through Uncertain and gave out fruit and candy bags to the kids. And then, at some point, it transferred to the water,” Jones said.

First place winner at Friday’s parade was “The Q” steamboat paddled by Steve and Susie Q Sullivans of Uncertain. Second place was “Super Women to the Rescue” of Uncertain. Third place winner was “America Duck Yeah!”, representing Johnson’s Ranch in Uncertain.

Winners of the parade were presented trophies and swag bags filled with city of Uncertain souvenirs and other goodies gifted by local businesses. The first place winner additionally received a $300 cash prize. Second place was given $200, and third place was awarded $100.

Maddy Carter, part of the “Super Women to the Rescue” boat, shared how honored their family is to be longtime participants, particularly since her grandmother, the late Dottie Carter, was instrumental in starting the parade.

“We’ve been doing the Fourth of July parade since I was at least 1,” said Carter, 34. “We’ve had lots of trophies.”

This year, they went with a “Super Women to the Rescue” theme in honor of her grandmother.

“My grandmother passed away at the beginning of the year. She’s always been superwoman,” Carter said.

Parade participants hailed from near and far, including Hallsville, Marshall, and Haughton, Louisiana. Judges joined the festivities from Jefferson and Avinger.