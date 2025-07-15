City of Marshall continues to ask residents to conserve water as line repairs begin Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The city of Marshall has announced plans to extend mild water shortage restrictions as repairs to a damaged raw water transmission line are set to begin Thursday. The restrictions include voluntary conservation efforts.

The restrictions initially went into effect June 27 after damage to the transmission line that reduced the city’s water delivery capacity.

“Following the June 25 damage to one of the city’s raw water transmission lines by a contractor installing fiber optic cables, temporary stabilization measures have been successfully implemented,” city officials said in a statement Tuesday. “The temporary clamp installation has allowed crews to restore pumping capacity and begin refilling the Caddo Jr. Reservoir.”

City officials said the permanent repair process to the damaged line is expected to take one to two days to complete and will include “comprehensive testing” to ensure there are no leaks in the system.

“During the permanent repair period, the damaged transmission line will be taken offline, requiring continued water conservation measures to maintain adequate supply levels,” city officials said.

Updates will be provided through the city’s website, social media channels and emergency notification systems as repair work progresses, officials stated.

The city is asking residents and businesses to continue conservation measures by voluntarily reducing water usage by 10%.

“Simple conservation measures include taking shorter showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads, postponing non-essential outdoor watering, and repairing any leaks promptly,” the city said.

“We appreciate the community’s outstanding cooperation with conservation efforts during this emergency,” said Cory Owen, assistant director of public works-water utilities. “The extension of Stage 1 restrictions during permanent repairs ensures we maintain adequate water supply while completing the infrastructure fix our residents deserve.”

The city said water quality remains safe throughout this process.

“The restrictions are related to supply capacity, not water safety or quality,” officials said.

For questions or more information, contact the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487.