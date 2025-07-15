ETBU Tiger Bass | ETBU finishes 52nd at Bassmasters National Championship Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Tradition continued for the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing program as they participated in the 2025 Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship Tournament presented by Bass Pro Shops. ETBU had three boats in the tournament, with the top boat coming in 52nd place out of 154.

Corey Morris and Brayden Mercer had the top ETBU boat, which finished in 52nd place. They weighed 20 pounds and 15 ounces.

Brett Jolley and Carson Stevens followed in 96th place with 14 pounds and 10 ounces. Trey McMeen and Dylan Armstrong came in 104th with 13 pounds and four ounces.

Morris and Mercer are seniors who participated in the 2025 MLF National Championships in April, coming in 35th. They also participated in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 MLF National Championships.

Jolley is also a senior who participated in the 2023 and 2024 MLF National Championships. He finished fifth in 2023 with Cade Nettles at the MLF Championships.

Armstrong is a sophomore competing in his second national championship, as he competed in the 2024 MLF National Championship.

McMeen made his second straight appearance in the Bassmasters National Championship Tournament.