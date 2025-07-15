Poll Positions: Waskom lands at No. 3 in preseason poll Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Today, the Marshall News Messenger takes a look at the Class 2A East Texas Teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason High School Football Polls:

Despite starting the 2024 season ranked No. 19, the Waskom Wildcats shocked many in their return to Class 2A Division 1 under new head coach Wade Lawson. The Wildcats’ hard work and success on the gridiron earned them the No. 3 spot in the preseason polls.

Lawson, a well-respected and highly successful coach at Joaquin, took a leap of faith leaving his hometown to help revitalize a Waskom program that’s been through the ringer the last few years.

Lawson took a 2023 team that finished 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Class 3A-2 Region III District 11 play to a 10-3 overall and 7-0 record in Class 2A-1 Region III District 10 play in his first season in Waskom.

Their 31-17 win over powerhouse Beckville showed the state that Waskom was back. They made it to the regional semifinals before falling to Honey Grove 54-29.

The lights are back on in Waskom and the Wildcats are looking to build off their fantastic 2024 season heading into 2025.

WASKOM

Coach: Wade Lawson

2024 results: 10-3/7-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 3, 2A Division I

Players to watch: SB/SS Joe Irving 5-10, 181 (50 carries, 600 yards,11 TD; 85 tackles, 8 TFL) … FB/LB Nate Espy 6-0, 207 (105 carries, 900 yards, 11 TD; 75 tackles, 17 TFL) … OL/LB Tae Harrison (6-0, 232) … QB/DB Chris Hernandez 5-7, 150 (93 carries, 625 yards, 9 TD; 341 yards, 6 TD passing) … OL/DL Kalob Mann (6-2, 275) … SB/WS Montez Thompson 5-8, 165 (92 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 interceptions)

Did you know: Lawson is in his second season at Waskom. He has a 75-38 coaching record overall … Irvin was the league’s Defensive MVP in 2024