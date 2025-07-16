‘A good blessing’: Almost 500 fans distributed to Marshall community as part of annual drive Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Marshall Hospice of East Texas in partnership with Mission Marshall wrapped up their annual summer fan drive this week, distributing almost 500 fans to help local residents keep cool.

“Our good friend, Tim Huff, started this about six years ago, and after we lost Tim, we wanted to keep this going. So as a community, what we do best — we all team up, lock arms and we kind of make a difference,” said Trey Jackson, Marshall Hospice of East Texas community liaison.

Other participating community partners included Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Blackbird Bathhouse, Friendship Baptist Church, Cammack Funeral Home and Immanuel Baptist Church, which allowed the use of its parking lot for distribution.

A total of 460 fans were collected this year for the fan drive. Jackson said they are grateful for the benevolence of donors as Marshall and surrounding areas always show up to support one another.

“We even had Channel 6 in Shreveport who brought us 25 fans. So, it’s not only here in East Texas. We have people from other states that donate, friends through donations, and stuff like that, so we’ve been very blessed,” Jackson said. “This community and the surrounding communities always give to this.”

Misty Scott, director for Mission Marshall, said priority is given to senior citizens, residents with disabilities and households with small children.

“We try to prioritize our most vulnerable population and then open it up to others who just need it, because if that’s your only source of air movement in your house, you need that fan every year to try to keep cool and be safe,” she said. “It’s a safety issue.”

Recipient Sharon Stafford said the fans are a blessing.

“It helps us a lot with our senior citizens. I really appreciate it,” she said Monday during the distribution event at Immanuel Baptist.

Torrance Bowman, another recipient, echoed Stafford.

“Right now it’s getting hot, so people need fans, and we are in a rural area, and depending on who you are, you may or may not need this fan more than someone else, so it’s a good blessing for everybody in the community,” Bowman said, who walked to the distribution.

Scott said they’re grateful to be able to help.

“It really is remarkable. Any time Marshall, Texas, has a need, the community always shows up and shows out,” said Scott, sharing how others are always in awe of the town’s generosity. “When Mission Marshall representatives go to other places and other conferences, people are always like: ‘How big is your town, again?’ And I’m like: ‘We are small, but we are mighty.’ So, we’re very proud of where we live.”

“God always sends what we need,” she said.

Jackson offered special thanks to his employer, Brandon White, for allowing him to continue to spearhead the event every year.

“He’s a big advocate for giving back to our community. So, a special thanks to him for allowing me to do this and team up with these locally owned and operated businesses and these organizations right here in our hometown,” Jackson said. “It’s been a blessing to do this for the last few years and be able to make a difference in our community and the surrounding community.

“We’ve seen a lot of smiles today, so we’re glad we can make a difference,” he said.