Marcus Gerald Hampton was born on December 17th, 1933, in Dalton, TX to James and Janie Hampton. Gerald passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his home in Nesbitt, TX on July 12th, 2025. He was preceded in death by a daughter Rosi Lea, his parents, brothers James and Whitfield, sisters (and husbands) Mary Lee Thomas (Travis), Rena Fay Lobdell (H.E. “Cat”), Ella Mae Penney (Arthur), a cousin, Jeanette Miller (Troy), and a niece, Anita Jan Penney. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Alicia, four children (and spouses) Mark (Karen), Kathryn (Cheryl Peck), Robert (Kathy), and Glen (Christy), seven grand-children, multiple great-grand-children, as well as many nieces and nephews and friends that he touched deeply during his life. Gerald was part of the inaugural graduating class of Pewitt High in 1951, after which he attended Paris Junior College before serving his country with honor and integrity in the US Army in the early 1950s, after which he spent a lifetime in various aspects of the newspaper/printing business, including being a co-founder of The Printing Factory in Naples. He also retired from the Day & Zimmerman fire department of Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. Gerald lived most of his life in the Naples, TX area, where he raised and loved his family, more than anything else. He was a very community-oriented man, serving many years with the Naples Volunteer Fire Dept, with most of them as Chief. He also served his community as a member of multiple service organizations, including the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and the Shriners, all dedicated to helping children in need. Gerald also proudly served in the Naples Chamber of Commerce, Little League Baseball, Boy Scouts, and Naples City Council, all in the interest of helping others as much as he could. Services for Gerald will be Wednesday, 16 July, with a small service at 10AM at The Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX and another small service held at 2PM at the First United Methodist Church in Naples, TX. No visitation or grave-side service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Gerald has asked that donations be made to the Dalton Cemetery Association, 24246 TX HWY 77 W, Naples, TX 75568.