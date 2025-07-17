Elysian Fields Elementary School seeks donations to help Texas flooding victims Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Elysian Fields Elementary School Principal Kelly Cordray, left, is seen with donated school supplies to be taken to Central Texas. (Contributed Photo)

Elysian Fields Elementary School is accepting donations of school supplies through Friday morning to aid students and families affected by Central Texas flooding.

Principal Kelly Cordray said the motivation for the donation drive is knowing that while families navigate the effects of the disaster, they also will have to start school shopping soon.

“So I just wanted a way for us to be able to do something that would lessen some of the burden off of parents in that area,” Cordray said. “While they’re so busy being concerned about things that we can’t even fathom.”

Community members are encouraged to help donate items such as backpacks, lunch boxes, glue sticks, notebooks, writing utensils and other school supplies. Monetary donations are also welcomed.

The school started taking donations Tuesday and will continue to accept items 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and until noon Friday. Donations can be dropped off at the school, 2099 FM 451.

Cordray will drive the donations to Kerrville with plans to arrive Friday afternoon.

“I just think in a situation like this whether somebody can only afford to contribute a ruler or only a box of pencils, I think we can all bend together as the community to fill up a truck or two with supplies and come together to make a collective difference,” she said.

“Even though we have put it out as a challenge to the Elysian Fields community, anybody within driving distance that wants to bring a contribution, we would love to have that.”

Cordray hopes the donations not only helps Kerrville families financially but also helps them know there are people thinking of them and willing to help.