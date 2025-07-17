Martin House leaders seek to raise $1M for new Longview facility Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Campaign Chairman Michael Clements, Jr. announces the current fundraising total of $5,267,361 during a capital campaign kickoff event for The Martin House Child Advocacy Center Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Pinecrest Country Club . (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more CEO Roxanne Stevenson speaks during a capital campaign kickoff event for The Martin House Child Advocacy Center Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Pinecrest Country Club . (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

A East Texas nonprofit organization serving abused children aims to raise $1 million to complete their fundraising campaign for a new facility.

Leaders of the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview announced Wednesday that they’ve raised $5.27 million of the $6.25 million they need as part of the One Child’s Future Campaign. But they still need community members and area organizations to pitch in to bring the project to fruition.

“Our One Child’s Future Capital Campaign is about more than raising funds to build a facility,” Martin House CEO Roxanne Stevenson said during the campaign announcement at Pinecrest Country Club. “It’s a testament to what’s possible when a small group of compassionate leaders commit to creating a safer, more accessible, trauma-informed space where every child who needs us can be helped without delay.”

The Martin House is one of 77 child advocacy centers in Texas, all of which have vital roles in helping young victims of physical, mental and sexual abuse. Staffers at the organizations interview victims, coordinate with law enforcement agencies and provide counseling services to victims and their families. The organizations are funded through grants, donations and other sources.

The Martin House serves more than 800 children and teenagers each year in Gregg, Upshur, Harrison and Marion counties.

The Martin House primarily operates in two duplexes in Longview, but those facilities now are too small for the number of people the organization serves. Martin House needs more rooms to interview victims, conduct forensic examinations and provide other services. Because of the lack of space, the number of children and families who can be served in a day is limited.

The new facility would be built on 6 acres near the existing Martin House duplexes. The 10,000-square-foot building would provide additional offices, interview rooms, therapy rooms and conference rooms – all critical to helping children move forward and building strong criminal cases against abusers.

The new building would reduce wait times for services, allow multiple families to get help simultaneously, provide additional security and give more space for a growing staff. It would be designed with child-friendly aesthetics and let natural light flow in.

“As much as we all wish that the Martin House CAC didn’t have to exist, I’m glad we’re here,” Stevenson said. “We’ve seen what happens when children feel safe to speak their truth, to find their voice, to say, ‘I’m not ashamed anymore.’”

Harlen Lobley, chair of the Martin House board of directors, said the new facility would help Martin House staffers serve and protect abused children.

Laura Lea Blanks spoke during Wednesday’s campaign announcement, telling the story of how the Martin House helped her granddaughter after she was abused. The family received help from Martin House staffers for 36 weeks as the girl’s abuser was tried and ultimately sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Blanks said she hopes the new facility will allow multiple families to receive services simultaneously. She also said she hopes the facility will allow families to receive services after 5 p.m. because some people can’t get off work, even for critical services such as these.

“These are real things that are facing real families,” she said.

Michael Clements Jr., chair of the capital campaign, thanked those who have donated to the effort.

“This is an amazing time, an amazing day to be going public with our campaign, because now it allows all of us to contribute and be part of history here in Longview, knowing the child advocacy center that will serve kids, not for today, but for tomorrow and for decades to come,” Clements said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the facility is set Oct. 31, and construction is expected to conclude in March 2027.

People who are interested in donating or learning more can visit www.themartinhousecac.org, call (903) 807-0189 or email everychild@themartinhousecac.org.

To report suspected child abuse, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at (800) 252-5400. In an emergency, always dial 911.