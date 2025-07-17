PHOTOS: Hallsville softball hosts youth skills camp Published 11:45 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 2/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 3/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 4/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 5/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 6/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 7/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 8/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 9/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 10/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 11/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 12/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 13/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 14/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 15/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 16/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 17/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 18/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 19/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 20/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 21/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 22/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 23/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 24/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 25/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 26/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 27/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 28/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 29/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 30/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 31/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 32/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 33/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 34/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 35/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 36/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 37/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 38/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 39/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger) 40/40 Swipe or click to see more The Hallsville softball team hosted a skills camp on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at the Hallsville ISD Softball Complex. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger)

The 2025 Hallsville Class 5A Division II state championship runner ups hosted a youth camp for kids beginning in Kindergarten all the way to ninth grade.

On day two of the camp for the older age group of sixth through ninth graders, they worked on throwing and fielding. Coach Kayla Whatley first taught them about warmups from light tosses on their knees to standing up and extending their throwing arms to get a powerful throw to their partner.

Next, they divided into four groups and worked on infielding drills which included throws to first and second. They rotated to make sure everyone got the chance to field all infield positions.

They transitioned over to the outfield where the kids got to field fly balls and work on reading the trajectory of where the ball would fall.

The most special aspect of this camp was the kid’s ability to learn from members of the 2025 Varsity team and two members of the ETBU softball team. Everyone was willing to help out in every possible way while giving examples and demonstrations from the different stations.