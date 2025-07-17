Safety concerns prompt Marshall traffic changes Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Sanford Street at West Emory Street in Marshall is now a four-way stop. The intersection is near an elementary school. (Lia Portillo/Marshall News Messenger)

The Marshall Police Department has announced traffic changes aimed at improving safety ahead of the upcoming school year.

Sanford Street at West Emory Street is now a four-way stop; St. Francis Street at Meadow Street is also now a four-way stop; and Hollis Taylor Street is now one-way westbound from Meadow Street to Washington Avenue.

One of the changes stems from an issue brought to the Marshall City Council in March.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth proposed the four-way stop at Sanford and West Emory on behalf of Blake Langley, who is the principal of Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy.

Langley told the News Messenger he contacted Carruth after an incident in January at Sanford and West Emory caused concern. The school is near the intersection.

“A car came flying down Emory so fast that they ran through the yield, they hit the curb, went through the fence and crashed into one of our delivery trucks,” he said.

Langley said the incident made him realize that if students had been near the intersection at the time the car was speeding, they could have been hit.

The council approved the changes in March, and the four-way stop already has been implemented.

“I’ve already seen a difference in the people kinda speeding through down Emory, which has been great,” Langley said. “It makes me more comfortable for our parents and our students and staff.”

The police department said in a statement that officers will now start issuing citations for violations related to the traffic changes.

“We want drivers to be aware of these changes before school starts,” Carruth said in the statement. “These updates are designed with community safety in mind, especially for our students and school zones. We appreciate everyone’s attention and cooperation.”