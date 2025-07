Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Funeral services for James Earl Sadberry, 63, of Daingerfield, are 1pm Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Wallick Chapel Christian Church. Burial: Rhodes Cemetery, directed by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home-Hughes Springs. Viewing: 1pm-5pm, Friday, July 18, 2025, at the funeral home. Obituary/guestbook at www.reeder-davis.com