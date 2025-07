Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

John Dale Jeffress, 80, of the Murvaul Community of Panola County, TX, passed away July 14, 2025. He was born December 7, 1944. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.