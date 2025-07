Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A Life Celebration® funeral service for Marilois Burge, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the Cammack Family Funeral Home. Marilois was born on November 10, 1930 in Luling, Texas and died on July 14, 2025 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com