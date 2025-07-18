Wiley soccer teams release 2025 schedules Published 2:04 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Wiley men’s and women’s soccer programs released their schedules for the upcoming 2025 season.

Wiley women’s soccer

The Wiley University women’s soccer team revealed its 2025 schedule Thursday, featuring 15 matches, including seven at Pemberton Field.

Head coach Andrew Benitez prioritized local matchups to reduce travel costs but believes he crafted a schedule that will have his team prepared to compete for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference Championship.

“I think we have a schedule that will challenge us and build our confidence,” Benitez said. “We are competing against both NAIA and NCAA schools. Those matches will have us ready to compete for the HBCUAC Championship in November.”

For the first time since 2018, the Lady Wildcats will be affiliated with a conference as the HBCUAC is sponsoring soccer for its first season since 2004. The additions of former Red River Athletic Conference schools Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College brought the conference to the NAIA threshold of six schools to sponsor a conference championship.

The HBCU Athletic Conference will split into two divisions and will play home-and-home matches with their divisional opponents. Wiley is in the West with Huston-Tillotson and Paul Quinn. They will host the Tigers and Rams on October 4 and 13 and visit them on October 23 and 25.

Preseason and Non-Conference Highlights

The Lady Wildcats will play two scrimmages at Angelina College (Aug. 12) and host Jacksonville College (Aug. 13). They will compete in the HBCU Classic in an exhibition match against HBCUAC member Tougaloo College at TCO Stadium, the training facility of the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 17).

The home and season opener is August 25 against North American University, which is the first of three matches against RRAC schools. The Lady Wildcats visit Jarvis Christian University (Sept. 3) and Texas A&M University-Texarkana (Sept. 13) for their first matchups since 2018.

Wiley will compete in two matches at Centenary College of Louisiana, facing the Ladies (Sept. 5) and Huntingdon College (Sept. 6). It will visit NCAA Division III schools LeTourneau University (Sept. 9) and East Texas Baptist University (Oct. 1). Rounding out the non-conference schedule are home matches against Texas Wesleyan University (Sept. 24) and HBCUAC member Oakwood University (Oct. 12) and a home-and-home series against Arlington Baptist University, playing on the road September 26 and hosting on October 3.

Team Outlook

The Lady Wildcats enter their second full season since making its return in 2023 and second under Benitez. The Lady Wildcats won their first two matches since 2018 and return nearly their entire roster.

Wiley men’s soccer

The Wiley University men’s soccer team announced its 2025 schedule Wednesday, featuring 13 matches with seven contests at home on Pemberton Field. Head coach Andrew Benitez prioritized local matchups to minimize travel costs while building a challenging slate designed to prepare the Wildcats for the inaugural HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) Championship.

“I think we have a solid schedule,” Benitez said. “We have matches that will challenge us and build our confidence as we compete for our conference championship.”

In a significant development for the program, Wiley will return to conference affiliation for the first time since 2018 as the HBCU Athletic Conference sponsors soccer for its first season since 2004. The additions of Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College, both former RRAC competitors, allowed the HBCUAC to meet the six-school threshold necessary to host a championship. The Wildcats competed as an independent in the Continental Athletic Conference for the past two seasons.

The HBCUAC will feature six teams, all of whom will participate in the 2025 HBCUAC Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championship. The conference will be divided into two divisions. Wiley is in the West Division alongside newcomers Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College. The Wildcats will host the Tigers and Rams on October 4 and 13, respectively, and visit them on October 23 and 25 for their first meetings since 2018. The East Division comprises Oakwood University, Talladega College, and Tougaloo College.

Preseason and Non-Conference Highlights

The Wildcats will kick off their preseason with two scrimmages: August 12 at Angelina College and August 13 at home against Jacksonville College. They will then participate in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Classic at TCO Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings’ practice facility, for an exhibition match against HBCUAC foe Tougaloo College on August 17.

The home and season opener is set for August 25 against North American University, a chance for the Wildcats to avenge last season’s narrow 2-1 loss. This match will be the first of four against Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) schools. Wiley will visit Jarvis Christian University (September 3), Texas A&M University-Texarkana (September 13), and Louisiana State University of Alexandria (September 17). The matchups against Jarvis and LSU-Alexandria mark the first time the Wildcats have faced these teams since competing in the RRAC in 2018.

Rounding out the non-conference schedule are home matches against Texas Wesleyan University (August 28) and HBCUAC member Oakwood University (October 12). A significant road test awaits on September 19, when Wiley travels to William Carey University, a team that reached the semifinals of the 2024 NAIA National Championship. The Wildcats will also play a home-and-home series against Arlington Baptist University, with an away game on September 26 and the return match at home on October 3.

Team Outlook

The Wildcats enter their third season since the program’s return in 2023 and their second under Coach Benitez. After winning three games last season, the team boasts a roster with nearly all its key players returning, setting the stage for an impactful 2025 campaign.