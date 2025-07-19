Marshall ISD earns statewide art education distinction Published 5:15 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Artwork by Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School students is seen in October 2024 as part of a Fall Art Show hosted by the Michelson Museum of Art. (Contributed Photo)

Marshall ISD has been named among the top 8% of districts in the state for art education, earning the Texas Art Education Association’s District of Distinction Award for 2025.

More than 1,200 Texas districts were eligible for the award, with 109 receiving the distinction.

“The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond,” Marshall ISD said in a statement. “TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts.”

Each district submitted documentation they met from a 14-point scoring guide over the 2024-25 school year.

“This distinction was made possible through the hard work of Marshall ISD Visual Arts students and staff,” the district said, including Melissa Hammers, Marshall ISD fine arts coordinator; Todd Camplin and Rena’ Guillory, Marshall High School art teachers; Merriah Jackson, Marshall Junior High School art teacher; Beth Aucoin, Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy art teacher; Jessica Parsons, David Crockett art teacher; Coy Wallace, William B. Travis art teacher; and Karen Foster, Sam Houston STEM art teacher.

“Marshall ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Nealy Holley, chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA, “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

“I was thrilled to find out that Marshall ISD has been named a 2025 District of Distinction by TheTexas Art Education Association,” said Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley. “I have always said that Marshall is blessed with an inordinate amount of talent, and this proves my theory. I am so very proud of the students and staff that continue to provide our community with their creativity in the visual arts. This award sets Marshall ISD apart, as this accolade places us in the upper echelon of school districts across Texas, with only 8% of the districts being able to achieve this feat.”