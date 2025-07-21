Jefferson ISD to operate in CED breakfast and lunch program Published 4:45 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025

Jefferson ISD announced today it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2025-2026 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps

ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information, please contact:

Jefferson ISD

Attention: Stephanie Holman

Child Nutrition Director

1600 MLK Drive

Jefferson, TX 75657

903-665-2461, Ext. 3003

sgholman@jeffersonisd.org