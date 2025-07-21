Jefferson ISD to operate in CED breakfast and lunch program
Published 4:45 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
Jefferson ISD announced today it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2025-2026 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps
ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information, please contact:
Jefferson ISD
Attention: Stephanie Holman
Child Nutrition Director
1600 MLK Drive
Jefferson, TX 75657
903-665-2461, Ext. 3003
sgholman@jeffersonisd.org