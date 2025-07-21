Marshall’s Boogie Woogie 2025 festival to highlight legacy of blues legend Lead Belly Published 5:45 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A special tribute to Huddie Ledbetter, better known as Lead Belly, will be featured as part of the Boogie Woogie 2025 festival in Marshall. (Contributed Photo)

Marshall's own Wes Jeans and band will return to the stage with Daryl Davis as this year's house band for the Boogie Woogie 2025 festival in Marshall. (Contributed Photo)

Boogie Woogie Marshall has announced the lineup for its 2025 festival that will honor the legacy of folk and blues legend Huddie William Ledbetter, better known as Lead Belly.

Tickets for the two-day Boogie Woogie 2025 festival, set Sept. 26 and 27, are available at boogie-woogie.org.

“It is going to be a great mix of Boogie Woogie and Lead Belly – tremendous history,” said Boogie Woogie Marshall founder Alan Loudermilk.

Ledbetter, who died in 1949, once lived in Harrison County.

“This special event celebrates the enduring legacy of the ‘King of the 12-String Guitar,’ whose powerful voice and groundbreaking music shaped generations of artists,” Loudermilk said. “In partnership with the House of Lead Belly and his family — great nephew Alvin Singh and great niece Terika Dean — this tribute brings Lead Belly’s spirit back to where it all began.”

The music festival is hosted by Boogie Woogie Marshall, a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the impact of boogie-woogie music. Loudermilk said Boogie Woogie 2025 will showcase a talented roster of artists.

Featured artists

The piano-led lineup includes Carl “Sonny” Leyland, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues and Boogie Woogie Marshall ambassador Dr. Daryl Davis.

Leyland, who hails from England, first fell in love with boogie-woogie at age 15.

“His repertoire shows the depth of boogie-woogie influence – blues, rockabilly and western swing and early rock ‘n’ roll are well represented in his skill set,” Loudermilk said.

According to his bio, Wayne is an award-winning piano blues artis born in Spokane, Washington, and raised in New Orleans, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“Over the years he shared the stage with many of the world’s most influential blues and rock pioneers,” Loudermilk said. “He is a shining example of how boogie-woogie and the blues came together and made magic.”

Davis is not only the ambassador of Boogie Woogie Marshall but an international recording artist who has performed and toured globally.

“His performances at Boogie Woogie 2023 and 2024, and the Boogie at the Depot drew repeated standing ovations, and he is beloved by the Marshall community,” Loudermilk said.

Ohio natives Pennock & Dr. Blues have been performing together since 1983.

“Now based in St. Petersburg, Florida, this premier piano/guitar duo captivates audiences with their vast repertoire of classic, contemporary, and original blues, combining the best of boogie-woogie and the blues,” Loudermilk said.

In addition to the piano-led lineup, Loudermilk said some amazing guitarists are also set to capture the essence of boogie-woogie and Lead Belly.

“A Lead Belly tribute deserves amazing guitarists as well,” he said.

Featured guitarists include Guy Davis, Mark Puryear and Marshall’s own Wes Jeans.

Davis is the son of the late actor Ossie Davis and a two-time Grammy nominee.

“Guy is a multi-talent who has acted on Broadway, in movies and on television, and he also is a composer, author and music instructor,” Loudermilk said. “His talents on the acoustic guitar and harmonica bring out musical storytelling that has resulted in Grammy nominations for best traditional blues album. The Lead Belly tribute is blessed to have Guy perform.”

Puryear is an accomplished musician and acclaimed music scholar who has contributed to the history, culture and significance of the blues.

“In addition to Grammy-nominated performances, Mark curated historic presentations and performances for the Smithsonian National Museum and the Smithsonian Folkways record label,” Loudermilk said. “Mark will bring artistic performances and historical knowledge as part of the Lead Belly tribute.”

This year’s “house band” is Jeans and his band in collaboration with Daryl Davis.

“Wes is known far and wide for his virtuoso guitar skills, and his performances at Boogie at the Depot and Boogie Woogie 2024 vividly demonstrated how boogie-woogie and the blues go together. He and Daryl truly brought the house down,” Loudermilk said.

Loudermilk said Boogie Woogie Marshall’s historian Dr. John Tennison will return to this year’s event, putting a spotlight on the significant role Lead Belly played in the history and propagation of boogie-woogie music.

Schedule of events

The weekend festival will kick off Sept. 26 with the opening of the Lead Belly Room at the Boogie Woogie Museum at Marshall Depot. A screening of the Lead Belly estate-produced documentary, “Lead Belly, the Man Who Invented Rock & Roll,” will follow at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.

“The documentary screening will include artist tribute performances and a question and answer session with Lead Belly descendants,” Loudermilk said.

The tribute will continue Sept. 27 ith a bus tour to Lead Belly’s gravesite. That afternoon, at Memorial City Hall, Tennison will present his latest research. The day will continue with musical performances..

“The entire lineup of artists will bring home the importance of boogie-woogie and Lead Belly with lively, thoughtful and energetic performances that make this a true celebration of the wonderful music that came out of our area,” Loudermilk said. “This will be a performance like no other.”

He said the annual festival started in September 2023, attracting thousands of attendees from 14 states.

“We’re proud of that accomplishment,” he said. “Marshall’s history is very rich. It’s a treasure, and this Boogie Woogie history is just part of that. We really want to embrace it as a community.”

For tickets and more schedule information, go to boogiewoogie.org.