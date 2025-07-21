PHOTOS: ETX Hardshots defeat Bad Knees Bears in walk-off fashion Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

It took until the final batter for the ETX Hardshots to defeat the Bad Knees Bears in an 11-10 walk-off victory on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

After being down by a few runs, the Hardshots, the best team in the East Texas Slow Pitch Association rallied to defeat the Bears and continue their dominance at the top of the ladder.