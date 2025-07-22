Marshall HOT Fund Grants applications available to offset costs of tourism-related events Published 12:09 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The city of Marshall has announced applications for HOT Fund Grants, which are aimed at offsetting costs of tourism-related events, such as Wonderland of Lights. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal File Photo)

The city of Marshall has announced applications for HOT Fund Grants offered by Visit Marshall are available to organizations for events in 2025 and 2026.

“Organizations and event planners hosting tourism-related events, festivals, and attractions in Marshall are encouraged to apply for funding to support marketing, promotion, and other eligible expenses that drive overnight hotel stays and boost the local economy,” the city said in a statement.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, event producers, tourism-related businesses, and civic organizations whose activities align with state-mandated uses for HOT funds.

All applications, whether for 2025 events or upcoming 2026 programming, must be submitted by Sept. 1.

The Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Grants is a reimbursement-based program. Approved applicants will receive funds after eligible expenses have been incurred and proper documentation has been submitted. Applicants must be able to provide invoices, proof of payment and detailed reporting on marketing efforts and outcomes related to tourism impact in Marshall.

“The HOT Fund Grant Program is essential to fostering events that draw visitors to Marshall and stimulate our local economy,” said Lacy Burson, Tourism & Main Street administrator. “By supporting tourism-focused initiatives, we’re not just funding events, we’re investing in the cultural richness, community pride, and economic growth of Marshall.”

The HOT Fund Grants program is funded by revenue collected through the city’s hotel occupancy tax and is intended to promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry in accordance with Texas Tax Code Chapter 351.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the HOT Fund Grant guidelines before submitting and to ensure proposed uses align with eligible funding categories, the city said in a statement.

All applications will be reviewed by the Visit Marshall Advisory Board with final approval by City Council.

To apply, go to www.marshalltexas.net.

For more information, application materials, or assistance with the application process, contact Visit Marshall at (903) 934-7901 or email burson.lacy@marshalltexas.net.