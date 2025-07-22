PHOTOS: Elysian Fields softball hosts youth camp Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

In her first event as head coach, Madison Netherland and the Elysian Fields softball team hosted a youth camp for kids in Kindergarten to sixth grade.

Every returning member of last year’s varsity team showed up and helped out the kids. Members of the Lady Jackets helped lead stretches and the different activities Netherland had in store.

The campers went through throwing drills with a partner, fielding drills from all over the infield and base running while trying to one up the varsity team who also took on an active role in the drills.

At the conclusion of the camp, awards were handed out for Most Valuable Camper, Most Spirited, and Most Improved.