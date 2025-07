Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Funeral services are scheduled for Ellis W. Fagan, 78, of Marshall, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Woodland Hill Church. Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday, July 25, 2025, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Fagan was born March 5, 1947 in Longview and passed away July 15, 2025.