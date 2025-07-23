Elysian Fields ISD sets meet and greet to introduce new administrators Published 11:08 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Clockwise from top left are: Amy Dickson, Justin James, Sandra Zaragoza and Lesley Glanton

Elysian Fields ISD will welcome new faces in its administration when the school year begins as several new leaders were announced this summer.

Parents and community members are invited to meet the team of new administrators from 5 to 5:30 p.m. July 29 during an event in the high school gym foyer.

New administrators are interim Superintendent Amy Dickson, high school Principal-elect Justin James, middle school Assistant Principal Lesley Glanton and elementary school Assistant Principal Sandra Zaragoza.

Amy Dickson

Following the May resignation of former Superintendent Monica Simmons, the district named Dickson interim superintendent in June. She assumed the role June 9.

Dickson previously served as superintendent of Karnack ISD from 2016 until her retirement in 2023. Before that, she worked at Marshall ISD, beginning as a teacher at William B. Travis Elementary School for six years before returning to Elysian Fields where she taught for seven years. She then returned to MISD where she advanced to administrative roles as assistant principal at David Crockett Elementary School for one year, principal at William B. Travis Elementary School for six years, and the last two years as district testing coordinator and then director of elementary principals.

Dickson is at home at Elysian Fields as she follows the footsteps of her mother and father, Bob and Christine Browning, who are both past district superintendents.

“She has a wealth of education knowledge and experience, and we look forward to working with her during this period of transition to the next superintendent of EFISD,” district board President Julie Simmons said in a statement.

Dickson also expressed her excitement about the opportunity as she said the role holds a deep personal significance as both her parents previously were superintendents.

“In many ways, it feels like a piece of my life’s puzzle is now complete,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with the community, staff, students, and board throughout the summer and fall.”

Sandra Zaragoza

Following Dickson’s appointment, the district announced the hiring of Zaragoza, a 1999 alumna, as the new assistant principal for the elementary school. Zaragoza, who has 22 years in education, said she’s excited and grateful to return home to Elysian Fields.

“What a delight it will be to walk through the old hallways again and support our future Jackets in their education endeavors,” she said.

Justin James

The district announced the hiring of James as high school principal-elect.

According to the district, James is from Bossier Parish in Louisiana where he has served for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Returning to Elysian Fields is a bit of full circle for him as it’s where he began his student teaching career.

“Returning as your principal-elect is not just surreal, but a blessing,” James said in a statement.

James said he has deep family roots in Elysian Fields and looks forward to being a part of the district’s rich tradition.

“Most importantly, I look forward to building relationships with the students, faculty, and the Elysian Fields community,” he said.

Lesley Glanton

The latest to join “The Hive” is Glanton as the new assistant principal for Elysian Fields Middle School.

The Marshall native comes to the district with more than 25 years of experience.

Glanton shared her excitement about joining the school district in the tight-knit community.

“There is a great deal of tradition and sense of community here in Elysian Fields,” Glanton said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the students, staff, and community of EF in continuing those traditions of excellence.”

According to her bio, Glanton previously served at her alma mater Marshall ISD as principal at Marshall Early Childhood Center from 2019 to 2023, assistant principal at two Marshall ISD elementary campuses, and as a teacher and interventionist in both Marshall and Hallsville ISDs.

“Most recently, Glanton has worked as an ARD Facilitator and Transition Specialist through the Panola County shared services agreement and as a reviewer for the Texas State Board of Education’s Instructional Materials Review and Approval panel,” the school district noted.