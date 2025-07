Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Services for Janette Marie (Ratcliff) Creasy, 81, of Madera, California will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 25, 2025, at the funeral home.