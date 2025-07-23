Marshall to host MLB Pitch Hit and Run event Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Marshall Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the MLB’s Pitch Hit and Run event on July 26th from 8-12 p.m. at Airport Park for kids ages 7 to 14.

Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run is a free event that provides boys and girls — ages 7 to 14 — an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning a chance to attend and perform during the MLB World Series!

Athletes are tested, and their measurements are recorded. Based on their scores, they advance from a local event to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. Top scores then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at Finals, which is hosted at the World Series.

Families must provide their kid’s birth certificates at the event for verification purposes.