New owner of Mariscos La Conchita in Marshall embraces chance to be entrepreneur Published 11:23 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of stories spotlighting Marshall-area businesses owned by members of our Hispanic community.

Mariscos La Conchita in Marshall transports customers to the ocean with its colorful beach-themed murals and seafood dishes. The restaurant owned by Maria Juarez strives to give customers a delicious dining experience.

Juarez became the owner of the restaurant a year-and-a-half ago and since taking over has focused on perfecting the menu.

It’s Juarez’s first time as a business owner, and though it has presented its challenges, she said she has been able to adjust with the help of her employees.

“I thank God and all the women who work here for offering their help, support and they were the ones who little by little helped me learn how to manage everything,” she said.

Before owning Mariscos La Conchita, Juarez was a stay-at-home mother. She learned to balance her work life while managing a business.

“Despite it being a little difficult, the truth is (the restaurant) has helped me to develop myself more and feel better as a person,” she said. “It helped me grow a lot.”

Alma Martinez has been a cook at the restaurant for four years. The previous owners of Mariscos La Conchita were her family, but she said she still feels at home with Juarez.

“She is a very nice person. She takes good care of us, and she is honestly a very kind person,” Martinez said. “She’s not just a boss – she’s a friend.”

Juarez and Martinez see the restaurant as an opportunity. To Juarez, owning her own restaurant gives her a sense of autonomy, while Martinez said she works hard to be an example for her daughters.

Martinez said cooking the different Mexican dishes isn’t just a job, but a passion.

“It’s like an art,” she said.

Whether she is plating tacos, seafood or quesadillas, every dish is a chance to satisfy the customer – which is what one waitress believes makes the restaurant the best.

“We try to be as friendly as possible and make sure our customers feel comfortable,” Yairis Hernandez said.

The restaurant offers a variety of dishes such as a seafood molcajete, ceviche toast, shrimp cocktails, seven seas soup and more. Juarez’s favorite dish is the seven seas soup, which has crab, shrimp and a mix of other seafood in a red broth.

The restaurant, at 200 West Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Juarez, Martinez and Hernandez would like the community to try Mariscos La Conchita.

“We’re waiting for you day by day and just know we will serve you with kindness, respect and always do our best to make you feel comfortable,” Hernandez said.