PHOTOS: Jefferson girls basketball hosts youth camp Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/23 Swipe or click to see more The Jefferson girl's basketball team hosted a youth camp on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Jefferson Junior High School. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger)

Under new head girls basketball coach Kristie Mauldin, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs hosted a youth camp.

At the camp, they were over ball handling drills by doing working on their figure eight dribbling. The kids worked on their shooting with different shots from the low block, to the midrange and the three point line to work on their shooting extension.

They played games like Lion’s Den where you work on running up on defense and trying to interrupt the passing lanes. The kids also played sharks and minnows with the goal of getting to the other side while emphasizing their dribbling and ball-handling as well as defense.