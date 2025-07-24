Marshall Marlins aim to make a splash at Junior Olympics

Five members of the Marshall Marlins swim team are set to represent Marshall at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston.

Archer Peteet, Abella Cutler, Ashlyn Wells, Breelyn Tiller and Brenna Tiller are ready to put East Texas on the map on a national level down in the Bayou City against the best junior swimmers in the nation.

The Marlins started in the early 1990s when Marshall residents realized there was a need for a swim league in the city. They compete in the East Texas Summer Swim League along with teams from Longview, Mount Pleasant and Tyler. This season, the Marlins had the team’s largest number of swimmers with 65.

“Last year, we had around 40 swimmers, so this has been the biggest year we’ve ever had,” said coach Mark Peteet. “I’ve been a part of [the Marlins] for years and coached my kids when they were little. We’re expanding, and it’s a great opportunity to see these kids come out over and over again and see them progress to first, second or third place.”

The team meets for practice every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Trinity Episcopal School.

At every practice, members swim up to a couple thousand meters while learning all four strokes. The Marlins participate in five meets, and it’s in these meets where the five swimmers were able to qualify for the Junior Olympics in their age groups.

Archer Peteet, 15, has been on the swim team for about 10 years. He qualified in the 50-meter freestyle. When he earned his qualifying time, he knew competing in Houston was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I love representing Marshall. Not a lot of people get the opportunity to compete at the Junior Olympics. It’s pretty fun being from a small town and getting to compete in something this big. It is stressful because the bar is set high and you have to work hard. I’m ready to compete and do my best,” Archer said.

Abella, also 15, joined the Marlins three years ago. She qualified in the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke. She said she takes pride in being one of three teenagers in the Marlins to qualify to compete in Houston.

“It’s cool [qualifying] because there’s only three of us going. We’re such a small, little group from a small town and we’re going to such a big city and competing against so many different people. Our practices are fun because we always joke around even if our coach doesn’t like it which makes us closer,” Abella said.

Ashlyn, 14, qualified in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke. Similar to Abella, she said she appreciates the close bond she and the other swimmers have with each other that help make training and competing more fun and entertaining.

“There’s definitely a close bond between us. We all got closer over the summer and built a lot of friendships. We get to be part of such a big competition and being from a small town, it’s going to be a great experience to have with each other,” she said.

Every coach on the Marlins staff and members of the team said they are excited to see what the five swimmers are able to do down in Houston. Not only are they representing themselves, but they said they’re proud to represent Marshall and show the nation what East Texas swimming is all about.