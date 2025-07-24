Tatum police seek help identifying woman part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’

Tatum Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a white female who is an associate in a group identified as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The Tatum Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say is part of a group identified as the “Felony Lane Gang” operating in Texas.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Felony Lane Gang is an organized crime gang that has been based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is known to recruit drug addicts and others in “hopeless” situations to commit smash and grab theft from parked cars with the intent of stealing identification and then using that identification to quickly cash fraudulent checks.

The group’s name comes from its frequent use of the lane that is farthest from surveillance cameras in drive-thru banks.

The unidentified, white woman has visited three VeraBank locations from Mount Pleasant to Lufkin, presenting stolen ID and banking information collected during a string of vehicle burglaries in Tatum. The woman is not believed to be from Tatum.

All of the vehicles used by the suspect are believed to be rentals and none have front license plates.

Contact Sgt. B. Jones at (903) 803-3583, or contact the Tatum Police Department on Facebook.