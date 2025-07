Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Memorial funeral services for Mr. Walt Anderson Hart, 67, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Hart was born Feb. 18, 1958 in Panola County, Texas and died July 21, 2025 in Longview, Texas.