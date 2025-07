Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Services for Janette Marie Creasy, 81, of Madera, California will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery. Mrs. Creasy passed away on July 7, 2025, in Fresno, California.