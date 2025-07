Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Graveside services for Mr. Ricky Pete Gunn, age 71, of Lone Star, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Springhill Cemetery in Rocky Branch, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Full obituary/guestbook at www.reeder-davis.com