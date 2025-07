Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Douglas Warren, age 79, passed away on July 20, 2025. Visitation will be from 10am-11:30am, Tuesday, July 29 at The Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at Noon, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at West Side Church of Christ in Marshall. Full obituary may be viewed at www.cammackfamily.com