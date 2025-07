Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

A funeral service for Margie “Aunt Sweetie” Adkins, 95, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 28, 2025, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Chapel.