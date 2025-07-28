‘A huge, huge change’: Marshall ISD boosts pay for teachers, other staff

Teachers in Marshall ISD are set to receive raises above those mandated by the Texas Legislature, with the most veteran educators getting a $10,000 pay bump.

Trustees recently approved the district’s 2025-26 compensation plan.

Under the plan, teachers with three-to-four years of experience will receive a $5,000 raise, while teachers with five years and more experience will get the $10,000 increase. All other district employees will receive a 5% salary increase, including administrators.

Teachers with one-to-two years of experience will receive a $1,000 raise.

The board also approved an increase for substitute teachers. Substitutes without degrees will receive $85 a day; those with degrees will receive $110 a day; and certified teachers will receive $125 to $135 a day.

In addition, non-administrators with a master’s degree or PhD will receive a $2,000 stipend.

“So this is a huge, huge change for our district,” said board President Brad Burris.

Andy Chilcoat, assistant superintendent for auxiliary services, said the increases will put the district “at or above anyone in this region.”

He added teacher retention was a factor in approval of the extra raises, which will be paid for through the district’s operating budget.

Marshall’s ISD budget is still being reviewed and likely will be presented at the next board meeting.

For a more detailed breakdown of the district’s 2025-26 compensation plan, go to tinyurl.com/27x5fedf .