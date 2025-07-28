PHOTOS: Harleton hosts first ever high school volleyball camp

For the first time ever, Harleton hosted a volleyball camp for high schoolers on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Harleton High School. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger)

This camp is the start of the inaugural season for the Lady Cats future volleyball campaigns. They will officially be a UIL sport next season with the new realignment on the horizon.

Out of all the Harrison and Marion County schools, Harleton was the only one with no volleyball program. Last year, they added Junior High volleyball and due to it’s success, the high school was green lit for a program.

HARLETON — For the first time in the history of Harleton ISD, volleyball is officially a sport for high schoolers. The Lady Wildcats kicked it off with a camp for incoming ninth to 12th graders.

About Lauren Rosenberg

Lauren Rosenberg is the Sports Editor at the Marshall News Messenger. She is a proud 2020 alum of the University of Missouri. A native of Houston, she moved to Marshall on New Years Day 2024.