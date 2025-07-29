Baseball: Union Hill’s Mowery earns TSWA Class 1A All-State honors

Union Hill’s E.J. Mowery earned first-team honors at shortstop with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writer Association Class A All-State Baseball Team for the 2025 season.

The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Mowery hit .721 for the Bulldogs with a .750 on base percentage, a 1.983 OPS, two home runs, eight doubles, four triples, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored. He struck out twice all season and had 20 stolen bases to go along with a .927 fielding percentage and three errors.

Ira senior Jeren Pena and Fayetteville junior Jack Schley were selected as co-Players of the Year.

Pena was 9-0 as a pitcher with 104 strikeouts in 48 innings. The McMurry signee allowed seven runs all season, all unearned. He also hit .341 with 30 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Schley went 7-0 on the hill with a 1.36 earned run average and 78 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched. He hit .470 with 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Jeren Pena, Ira, sr.; Maddox Stewart, Gordon, sr.; Tucker Melton, Oglesby, soph.; Relief pitcher – Cade Morgan, Brookeland, sr.; Catcher – Kolt Larsen, Centerville-Groveton, jr.; First baseman – (tie) Jake Slaten, Centerville-Groveton, sr. and Jantz Botos, Hamlin, sr.; Second baseman – Shawn McEwen, Avalon, sr.; Shortstop – (tie) E.J. Mowery, Union Hill, sr. and Easton Jaeger, Fayetteville, sr.; Third baseman – Kaden Houdek, Avalon, sr.; Outfielders – Stryker Reed, Gordon, jr.; Jack Schley, Fayetteville, jr.; Breck Proctor, Nazareth, jr. and Lawson Fritsch, Fayetteville, sr. ; Designated hitter – Mason Marquez, Oglesby, fr.; Co-players of the year – Pena, Ira and Schley, Fayetteville; Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Brandt Cox, Ira, jr.; Hardy Brown, Centerville-Groveton, fr.; (tie) Will Thomasson, Chester, sr. and Aiden Shank, Gordon, jr.; Relief pitcher – Davis Peterson, Medina, soph.; Catcher – Sammy Lundquist, Brookeland, sr.; First baseman – (tie) Chance Konvicka, Fayetteville, sr. and Brock Gunn, Sulphur Bluff, sr.; Second baseman – Jayse Gay, Chester, soph.; Shortstop – Will Neese, Round Top-Carmine, soph.; Third baseman – Jaxon Markum, Oglesby, soph.; Outfielders – Mason Hejl, Abbott, sr.; Josh Novak, Avalon, jr.; (tie) Turner Johnson, Chester, soph. and Jesse Yates, Miller Grove, sr.; Designated hitter – Haden Lunsford, Martinsville, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher – Connor Sullins, Abbott, sr.; Catchers – Chase Miller, Abbott, jr.; Brody Selman, Neches, sr.; Dylan Teel, Saltillo, jr.; Brayden Walters, Gordon, jr.; First basemen – Raidon Hernandez, Ira, sr.; Cutter Lowe, Chester, sr.; Sam Ross, Brookeland, fr.; Camdyn Schlieve, Vernon Northside, jr. Second baseman – Garrett Pennington, Bryson, sr.; Shortstops – Jaxson Browne, Westbrook, sr.; Hudson Luft, Ira, jr.; Third baseman – Sergio Quistian, Neches, soph.; Outfielders – CJ Collier, Ira, sr.; Camden Webb, Oglesby, fr.