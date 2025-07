Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Katherine “Tweetty” Newman, 70, of Carthage, TX, passed away Sat., July 26, 2025, in Tyler, TX. She was born Aug. 29, 1954 in Jonesville, LA. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. on Wed., July 30, 2025 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday at the funeral home.