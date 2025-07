Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Funeral services for Rev. Thad Mills, 79, of Carthage, Texas were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Liberty Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in San Augustine, Texas. Mr. Mills was born Sept. 28, 1945 in San Augustine, Texas and passed away July 26, 2025 in Carthage.