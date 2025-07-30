TENNIS | ETBU Hires HS Veteran Heim to Lead the Tennis Program

MARSHALL, Texas – East Texas Baptist University has announced the hiring of veteran Texas High School tennis coach Tommy Heim as the new men’s and women’s tennis head coach. Heim wrapped an 11-year tenure as Head Coach at Deer Park High School, leading the program to ten district team tennis championships and producing several district champions and regional qualifiers.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Tommy Heim to East Texas Baptist University,” said Ryan Erwin, Senior Vice President for Campus Life and Director of Athletics. “Coach Heim embodies the mission of our athletics program — pursuing Christ-centered competition while striving for excellence in recruiting, academics, and athletic performance. His passion for developing student-athletes spiritually, academically, and competitively aligns perfectly with our commitment to building a program that honors Christ and competes at the highest level nationally. We look forward to his impact on our tennis program and our campus community.”

Heim was named Region 3-6A Coach of the Year in 2023 and served as Region 3-6A Tournament Director that same year. In his illustrious high school career, the Texas Tennis Coaches Association (TTCA) has awarded him the Holly Ford Sportsmanship Award in 2021, the Jim Longbotham Leadership Award in 2018, and the Kim Enockson Integrity Award in 2015. He has also sent many former players to play at the NCAA Division I, II, and III levels.

“I am excited to accept the Head Tennis coaching position at East Texas Baptist University. It’s an incredible opportunity to lead and mentor student-athletes on and off the court. I look forward to continuing building on the very successful and competitive men’s and women’s programs rooted in discipline, teamwork, and faith in our savior Jesus Christ,” Heim said.

Before his time at Deer Park, he served as the head coach at Clear Lake High School from 2003 to 2014. In his tenure at Clear Lake, his teams won district ten times, were the Region 3 Champions, and were the Texas State runners-up in 2008. He also coached 16 individual state qualifiers. In 2014, he coached a State Champion in girls’ singles. He also served as the Head Tennis Coach and Business Teacher at South Houston High School, where his teams and individuals were regional qualifiers.

Hiem’s first head coaching role was at Marshall High School from 1992 to 1999 after starting his high school coaching career as an assistant coach and PE Teacher at Nacogdoches High School.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin.