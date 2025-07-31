Police: Driver caused crash that sent two people to a hospital

Marshall Police Department officers arrested a Linden man on two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle after he reportedly ran a red light, causing a major car crash and diesel fuel spill on the highway.

Kenneth Janowski, 59, was driving a tractor-trailer during the crash, which occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. July 25 at the intersection of US Highway 59 and Loop 390.

“According to witness reports, a tractor trailer ran a red light and struck a pickup truck that was pulling an empty horse trailer,” officials said in a news release. “The collision caused a diesel fuel spill on the roadway and into a nearby drainage ditch, requiring a hazardous materials cleanup by Lone Star Hazmat.”

Two occupants in the pickup were transported to a local hospital. Police did not disclose their conditions.

Upon investigation, the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Janowski, was taken into custody and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.