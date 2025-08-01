Marshall Elks Lodge gives away 400 backpacks and more at annual Back-to-School Bash

Members of Marshall High School JROTC assisted at the annual Back to School Bash hosted by Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Robin Y. Richardson/Marshall News Messenger)

Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 hosted its annual Back-to-School Bash July 26, giving 400 backpacks and more supplies to prepare students for a new year.

“We gave out everything pretty much needed because, this year, we have the support of many, many organizations. It’s just amazing,” said Donna Bradley, coordinator of the bash and grant writer for the local lodge, said.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with a line already swirled around the building, eager for the big day.

“There were actually people here an hour-and-a-half early,” Bradley said.

The event offered free uniforms, backpacks, eye screenings, lunch and more. The bash was made possible through funding from an Elk National Foundation grant and a host of volunteer businesses and organizations that contributed.

“We practically doubled from the first year,” Bradley said. “The reason why we’re able to do that is because I had many organizations reach out to us this year.” Bradley told the organizations’ leaders how many backpacks they’d need, and “they didn’t blink an eye.”

“We want every child to get everything they need,” she told those organizations.

She said she was touched by the response and the benevolence of businesses and organizations who pitched in.

“That’s what got my heart this year,” she said.

Bradley noted that volunteers were giving up time on a Saturday to help distribute the supplies.

“On a Saturday, to come and do this for an hour on end is amazing,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without the partnering of these organizations that stepped in and were willing to purchase the exact amount that was needed.”

Participants such as Walmart offered free vision screenings. Masterpiece barbershop and the Glam Room salon offered free haircuts. Brownrigg Insurance distributed school supplies. Noon Optimist Club of Marshall and Marshall Rotary distributed uniforms. River Crossing Cowboy Church gave boxes of free Kleenex. Harrison County Health District printed out shot records, and Taco Reyes served a free meal.

Other participants included: Marshall High School JROTC, Anne Leslie Tijerina as Anna Banana, Friends of Marshall Animals, Harrison County Republican Women, Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, Harrison County Historical Museum, Genesis Primecare, Marshall Hospice of East Texas, Coldwell Banker, PaperPie, Texas Health Steps and Tiffany Branch Coaching and Professional Services.

For the Elks Lodge and volunteers, it was rewarding to see the smiles on the children’s faces.

“These kids, after they get up from here, watch their face. They’re just amazed and happy,” said Bradley. “And they get to walk into school proud and feeling good about themselves in the year to come.”

Tijerina, known as the local sing-a-long character Anna Banana, said she was thrilled to help make the students’ day.

“It’s fantastic to be here as Anna Banana and crew. We love the Elks for doing this every year,” she said. “We’re having fun with the kids and just going bananas for school.”

Susana Montes said she appreciates the event as a parent. She was tickled pink as her 4-year-old daughter, Daleyza, sat in the chair of Glam Room salon to receive her very first haircut to kick off the new school year.

“It’s just a lot of help,” said Montes.

Since its establishment in 1901, the local Elks lodge has poured $12.6 million into the Marshall community and looks forward to continuing to give back, Bradley said.